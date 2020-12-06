Your Weekend

Hedges provide green walls to hide, divide or create intrigue

Any sturdy plant may be grown into a living boundary line

PREMIUM
By Julia Smith - 06 December 2020

Good hedges make good neighbours ... or so the saying goes. Thankfully our neighbours are the nice, helpful kind.Thankfully our neighbours are the nice, helpful kind.

Besides being one of the friendliest and cost-effective ways of achieving privacy and establishing a boundary, these living walls provide a welcome visual interception by introducing a natural green zone around your property, especially if your home is surrounded by a “concrete development”...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

COVID-19 | President Ramaphosa addresses the nation: 03 December 2020
Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...

Most Read

X