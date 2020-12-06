Hedges provide green walls to hide, divide or create intrigue

Any sturdy plant may be grown into a living boundary line

PREMIUM

Good hedges make good neighbours ... or so the saying goes. Thankfully our neighbours are the nice, helpful kind.Thankfully our neighbours are the nice, helpful kind.



Besides being one of the friendliest and cost-effective ways of achieving privacy and establishing a boundary, these living walls provide a welcome visual interception by introducing a natural green zone around your property, especially if your home is surrounded by a “concrete development”...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.