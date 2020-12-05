Nqaba Bhanga elected as NMB mayor after chaotic meeting

Speaker physically removed from council chambers during chaotic meeting

DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga was voted in late on Friday night as Nelson Mandela Bay’s new mayor though it is unclear if the vote passes legal muster.



This was after a lengthy council meeting filled with insults, drama and an alleged kidnapping attempt targeting the speaker...

