Nqaba Bhanga elected as NMB mayor after chaotic meeting
Speaker physically removed from council chambers during chaotic meeting
DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga was voted in late on Friday night as Nelson Mandela Bay’s new mayor though it is unclear if the vote passes legal muster.
This was after a lengthy council meeting filled with insults, drama and an alleged kidnapping attempt targeting the speaker...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.