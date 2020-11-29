Your Weekend

Groundcovers — more than mere underlings

Minuscule in stature but mighty in promoting health of your garden

PREMIUM
By Julia Smith - 29 November 2020

Mulch is as protective of the soil as suntan lotion is to exposed skin.

Living mulch is plant groundcover which, though   minuscule in stature, has a mighty role to play in the health of your garden...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout

Most Read

X