'Why I pulled out my gun' - Walmer Park shopper speaks as charges dropped
She always carries a gun, found the memes funny but was horrified to be called old, says the Port Elizabeth woman who caused a national frenzy when she pointed a gun at EFF protesters.
Speaking out for the first time since her arrest, Diane Attwell says while the memes and jokes on social media provided some relief, she had been left continuously looking over her shoulder after she received threats and had her vehicle’s number plate plastered on social media...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.