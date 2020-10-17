Legal arguments over forced council meeting continue

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal speaker Buyelwa Mafaya says the Port Elizabeth High Court erred when it instructed her to call an urgent council meeting so that a new mayor could be elected.



Arguments were heard on Friday morning, with judge Irma Schoeman ordering Mafaya’s lawyers to file additional heads of argument to bolster their case before she could come to a decision...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.