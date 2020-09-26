But education department believes there is still time to iron out issues

Plans for school year will cause problems later, say experts

PREMIUM

The 2020 academic year will have overarching implications and consequences for generations to come, according to leading educational expert Prof Jonathan Jansen



Jansen has come out guns blazing over the restructuring of the academic year after the Covid-19 lockdown, which saw academic activities at many schools stopped for four months...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.