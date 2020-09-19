Attacking defenceless animals cruel and unwarranted

It was a horrific scene. A horse believed to have been beaten to death, and about 22 others maimed and injured by a group of about 200 people armed with sticks, cricket bats and spades, among other weapons.



According to the police, the group broke the locks at the Fairview racecourse and released 28 horses, chasing and beating them...

