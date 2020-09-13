Nelson Mandela Bay author releases third book

PREMIUM

After retiring from the banking sector in 1999, Talbot Cox set himself three goals: to publish a novel, play in a philharmonic orchestra and have an art exhibition.



Now after recently publishing his third book — the first novel of the trio — titled Adamo (loosely translated from Latin “to love life”), the 82-year-old who now lives in Schoenmakerskop said he could safely say he had achieved them all...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.