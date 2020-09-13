Nelson Mandela Bay author releases third book
After retiring from the banking sector in 1999, Talbot Cox set himself three goals: to publish a novel, play in a philharmonic orchestra and have an art exhibition.
Now after recently publishing his third book — the first novel of the trio — titled Adamo (loosely translated from Latin “to love life”), the 82-year-old who now lives in Schoenmakerskop said he could safely say he had achieved them all...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.