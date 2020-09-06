Black developer preserving Victorian heritage in Richmond Hill
An Alice-born property developer with a passion for preserving heritage is helping to stem the decay in historic Richmond Hill.
Xola Bomela, 51, started off as an electrical engineer, but extensive overseas travel and a passion for property and history took him on a different path...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.