Sebola sauces bring lots of zing to food, lifestyle

Thank goodness people have moved on from mustard and tomato sauce, the humble condiments which for decades were responsible for so much flavour in our food.

These days, however, selection is tantalisingly wide — and rare flavoured butters and fresh homemade, preservative free sauces are no longer the coveted secrets of chefs and foodies.

You can thank people like Tiisetso Sebola for bringing such flavours. The young entrepreneur worked in the hospitality industry until the coronavirus pandemic halted the sector.

Sebola is the owner of Lapa Artisan Condiments, in Cape Town.

The 23-year-old is a chef by profession and he has used his skill to start a new business, owing as well to hardship the virus visited upon his livelihood.

He says response to Lapa, which means home in Sotho, has been phenomenal.

“Everyone is enjoying [the sauces]. I’m really grateful to the customers.

“We do have a few regular customers that order every one to two weeks, it’s growing and everything has been so positive.

“I really appreciate all the customers. Even people who don’t order regularly have been great, they encourage me and give positive feedback. It’s great.”