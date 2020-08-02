A cookery teacher rates By Word of Mouth’s virtual cooking class

I’ve been teaching cooking classes for many years, so I was looking forward to the chance to sit back and watch another professional at play as I logged on to Zoom for a virtual “Flavours of France” cooking class hosted by caterer Karen Short.

I’ve long been an admirer of Short’s famous catering company By Word of Mouth.

More recently she’s also become known for her range of frozen meals marketed under the brand Frozen for You.

I had Short’s French-inspired recipes on hand as the class started.

From experience, I thought making four to five dishes would be more than enough in an hour, but with loads of pre-prep and duplicate dishes at the ready — “here’s one I made earlier” — Short ambitiously made eight.