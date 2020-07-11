Fearful dad tests positive after wife’s agonising death

Grappling with his wife’s untimely death as a result of Covid-19, a Port Elizabeth dad said his biggest fear was that his children would lose two parents in a matter of weeks after he, too, tested positive for the killer virus.



Unable to say goodbye to the love of his life — not at her bedside at Greenacres Hospital, or when she was cremated on Friday morning — Tashi Ellary, 33, said it was easy to see why so many families affected by the coronavirus had described it as the loneliest virus in the world...

