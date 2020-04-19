Sundays River Valley community ready to fight Covid-19 spread

“We worked hard to develop a system of trust between the community and the farmers.

“Now we have a community that works together with no underlying political agenda. We share a common cause, which is to see Sundays River Valley develop.”

Those were the words of development specialist Professor Deon Pretorius, who works with the Sundays River Valley Collaborative which has succeeded in tempering tensions between farmworkers, the community and farm owners.

So bad was the tension that in 2014, a municipal building was set alight.

Those same tensions erupted into violent protests again in 2018 and orchards and trucks were torched.

This had a crippling effect on citrus farmers who supply fruit to export markets across the globe.

Collaborative community development co-ordinator Theo Bezuidenhout said 2018 was their “very own Covid-19 as it prepared us to learn how to work together as businesses and the community”.

“Before the coronavirus pandemic, we already had an action team within the collaborative called social and health work.