New lease of loaf: calling all Insta-chefs for lockdown cook-alongs
We’ve all been told that to maintain a little sanity when self-isolating, it’s good to get some kind of routine going.
So, at 9am today I opened Instagram to look at the latest instruction from Brickhouse Bread’s sourdough how-to, and popped downstairs to dutifully refresh my newly created starter, which is bubbling and burping nicely...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.