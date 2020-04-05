New lease of loaf: calling all Insta-chefs for lockdown cook-alongs

PREMIUM

We’ve all been told that to maintain a little sanity when self-isolating, it’s good to get some kind of routine going.



So, at 9am today I opened Instagram to look at the latest instruction from Brickhouse Bread’s sourdough how-to, and popped downstairs to dutifully refresh my newly created starter, which is bubbling and burping nicely...

