For Weekend Life: Feed your ‘lockdown’ pizza craving

Sitting at home with nowhere to go (obviously), this great little recipe book I own caught my eye again.

Compiled and reprinted from Your Family magazine, As Good As Eating Out gives those stuck at home 96 recipes that will bring out the chef in you.

One of my favourites is the tandoori chicken tray pizza recipe, which comes in handy when you crave a pizza night.

Ingredients

For the chicken:

60ml tandoori paste

30ml lemon juice

250ml plain yoghurt

4 cooked chicken breasts, thinly sliced

For the paste:

1/2 batch basic tomato sauce

45ml chutney

1 batch basic pizza dough

For the topping:

1 small red onion

125ml mozzarella, grated

handful coriander

Method

For the chicken, combine the tandoori paste, lemon juice, and half of the yoghurt.

Add the chicken, then marinate in the fridge for 30 minutes or overnight.

For the pizza, prepare the basic tomato sauce and mix in the chutney.

Preheat oven to 200°C.

Grease a 30cm x 40cm baking tray. Press the dough onto the base of the tray. Spread with the tomato sauce.

For the topping, spoon the tandoori chicken (with the marinate) over the pizza base, along with the onion and mozzarella. Bake for about 20 minutes or until cooked.

Serve with coriander and dollops of the remaining yoghurt on top.

Serves 6.

Tip: Use a larger tray if you prefer a thinner base, or a 24cm x 30cm tray for a very thick base.