Swazi Dlamini snubs Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s awards

Singer Swazi Dlamini has snubbed Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s awards just a week before they are due to be staged.

The “Princess of Africa”, as Chaka Chaka is affectionately known by her legion of fans, is the brains behind the Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians (BVSM) awards, in which Dlamini was nominated.

Chaka Chaka has confirmed that Dlamini asked to be removed from the gospel category, where she was nominated with Nonhlanhla Mdluli and Nokukhanya Dlamini.

The awards, set to take place on March 15 at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto, aim to shine the spotlight on backing vocalists and session musicians who have for a long time been cast aside in other awards shows.

A crop of musicians to be honoured in 2020 are from the period between 1996 and 2000.

“She [Dlamini] sent us an e-mail thanking us for the nomination and said she thought there were too many people deserving of the award,” Chaka Chaka said.

“I respect her decision, the spirit of these awards is not competition, but to acknowledge and appreciate backing vocalists and session musicians and their work together with front-line artists.

Singer Mamie Ntshauba will replace Dlamini in her category.