Port Elizabeth mom’s long road to recovery after drug addiction
She led the perfect double life — from the outside Candice Purslow appeared to be the ideal mom, a dedicated partner and a loyal friend, but as her recreational cocaine usage turned into a habit, she quickly found out that drug addiction knows no boundaries.
It was not long before Purslow, 31, was stealing to fuel her addiction — and those closest to her had no idea...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.