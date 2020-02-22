Young champ geared for Coastal Classic assault in Herald Cycle Tour
Lorraine BestMed development cyclist, 17-year-old Partridge Chimwendo, will not be resting on his laurels when he returns to the start line of the Herald Cycle Tour, this time for the road race tomorrow morning.
Coming off the back of a sensational win in the 60km MTB Challenge under the HCT event stable, Partridge is hoping for a good showing when he takes on the 106km coastal classic distance for the first time. ..
