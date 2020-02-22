De Klerk’s view an insult to the slain

PREMIUM

FW De Klerk, SA’s last apartheid-era president, and his foundation have learnt the hard way the dangers of the comparative politics of sin.



He recently gave an interview on SABC to mark his historic speech to parliament on February 2 1990 when he announced the freeing of Nelson Mandela and unbanning of political organisations...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.