Closing arguments in Smit murder heard

A self-confessed expert house robber and alleged murderer, along with his co-accused, will learn their fate this week when judgment is expected to be handed down in the Port Elizabeth High Court.



Sizwe Jika, 28, and Junior Lungisa, 20, are accused of brutally assaulting 86-year-old Anne Maria Smit on May 28 2018, after breaking into her home in Martha Street, Kamma Park. ..

