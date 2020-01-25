VIDEO | Snakes in the city: At least 100 reptiles caught in gardens, homes since November
An unusually dry summer, punctuated by sporadic periods of rainfall, seems to be causing snakes to slither into gardens and homes across the city — with at least 100 caught since November.
Snake expert and Sandula Conservation owner Mark Marshall, who has been rounding up the snakes, said he had noted a new trend when it came to the boomslang...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.