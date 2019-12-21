Food trailer operators’ dreams up in smoke
But pair behind manufacture of mobile kitchens say failed deliveries not the fault
Several small business operators are thousands of rand out of pocket after paying deposits on mobile food trailers that were never delivered to them.
Five Bay residents told Weekend Post they ordered three trailers and paid deposits of R29,500, R37,000 and R40,000 respectively to Man of Steel owners Debbie Trollip and Peter Hattingh between January and June...
