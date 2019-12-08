Eastern Cape towns under air pollution threat

According to the World Health Organisation, more than seven million people die as a result of air pollution each year.



In 2017, Dr Mike Hollard, a UK air quality and health expert, compiled a report showing air pollution from Eskom's coal-fired power plants accounted for the lives of 2,200 people annually, half of whom are struck down by ischemic heart disease. Strokes and cancers also feature prominently...

