African design excellence

A curated collection of intricately handcrafted basketware, jewellery, handbags, photography, ceramics, furniture and other examples of contemporary African design will be showcased and for sale in Plettenberg Bay this summer.

The Discoveries from Africa exhibition is the brainchild of Design Afrika founder Binky Newman, whose passion for exquisite baskets has taken her from her Cape Town base to remote parts of the continent; and Suzie Ovenstone, owner of The Old House Shop in Plettenberg Bay, known for its beautiful homeware, accessories and clothing.

The exhibition will showcase high-quality handcrafted items from Ghana, Rwanda, the DRC, Tanzania, Mali, Ethiopia, Malawi, Burkina Faso and SA.

It will take place at The White House in the centre of Plettenberg Bay, a venue owned by Ovenstone and often hired out for weddings and banquets.

The White House is the second-oldest property in Plettenberg Bay — after The Old House Shop on erf one — and was originally a dairy.

The exhibition will run from December 11 to January 31.