Bobani’s out, what’s next?

PREMIUM

“We are not retreating from Nelson Mandela Bay. We are moving forward with our intervention.”



So says Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha, who believes the axing of UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani as the city’s mayor on Thursday will not automatically fix its multitude of problems...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.