Colonialism was all bad

I read with some pleasure the recent headlines that Helen Zille lost her court application against public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, over her colonialism tweets.



In 2018, Zille twitted the following: “For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, piped water etc” Later she added, “Would we have had a transition into specialised health care and medication without colonial influence? Just be honest, please.”..

