Tastes of Africa and Portugal collide at Marimba Bar and Grill

If you are going to run a number of successful restaurants you might as well make sure they are practically neighbours — and that’s exactly what Iggy Stewart and Lilo Savva have done.

The pair, who already run Col’Cacchio and the Red Rock Spur at the Boardwalk, successfully launched their newest offering, the Marimba Bar and Grill, this week.

The Tuesday night launch of The Boardwalk’s newest restaurant was a riot of music and laughter, with the food the real hero of the evening.

Inspired by an East and West African theme — and Portuguese-style grilled dishes — the ribs, chicken, prawns and calamari went down a treat — something that didn’t surprise Stewart.

He explained: “We wanted to cater for the clientele we are aiming for and from our experience [with Col’Cacchio and the Spur] we know what food people are looking for.”

Stewart said the idea behind the Marimba Bar and Grill was to offer the food people loved but allow them to mix it up.