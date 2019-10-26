Moët & Chandon aims to put the fizz into the local champagne market

Champagne has for a long time been the libation of celebration, with everything from marriage proposals to New Year’s Eve being toasted with the noble wine. In recent years, it has even been given its own day of global recognition - Champagne Day - the third Saturday of October.

Moët & Chandon is one of the most recognised and loved brands and, in conversation with the house’s Oenologist Wine Quality Manager Amine Ghanem, it becomes clear South Africa is on the esteemed house’s radar.

Ghanem believes, as an emerging market, it is important that SA is looked after and Moët aims to be active on both the party and gastronomy scenes. South Africa is the first and only country to have Moët Nectar – the house’s demi-sec – surpass Moët Imperial in sales and popularity.