Battle for top DA job

Name: Athol Trollip

Age: 55

Current Position: DA federal chair

Trollip served as the Eastern Cape provincial leader for 16 years, was the party’s legislature caucus leader for more than 10 years, became a member of parliament, then was elected mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay before being ousted via a motion of no confidence tabled by the EFF.

A man who is said to rule with an iron first, Trollip is known for his stern demeanour but also for his decisive leadership.

To some, he comes across as a bully. But Trollip says this was a term used by members of the opposition.

“I’m strong on principle, not on people. Some who can’t or won’t differentiate [this] call me a bully. This is a term used by political opponents in and outside the party,” Trollip said.

A firm supporter of Trollip, DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has described him as “an organic leader”.

“He believes in a one South Africa for all,” Bhanga said.

Trollip said he had contacted every single one of the about 150 delegates who will be voting on Sunday and answered their questions.

He believed he had enough support to win.

“I’m campaigning around three attributes that I believe make me the most suitable candidate.

“[These] are loyalty, dedication and discipline. These attributes have assisted me to build cohesive and united teams wherever I’ve led in the party before.

“We have become less cohesive, coherent and disciplined and [our] message [on] discipline is weak,” he said.

Trollip said the DA had a poor election outcome in the recent general elections.

But it is not the end of the world – or of the party.

“We will revive our current flagging fortunes because what was good enough for a record election in 2016 cannot now be bad.

“We need to regenerate a sense of team spirit because no-one is questioning our mission or our values,” Trollip said.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said Trollip was a straight talker and disciplined.

“Those who know Athol Trollip will tell you that he is a straight talker. He’s not really well liked, which is one of the reasons he couldn’t hold on to the coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay,” he said.

“He is considered a principled politician where some would say he lacks a diplomatic attitude. He comes across as someone who understands the DA.

“Anyone who understands the deep end of Nelson Mandela Bay knows it’s very rough for the ANC because of Trollip.

“For me, when I look at all the candidates vying for the position, Trollip’s name is quite prominent. He’s the top person there,” Mathekga said.

Analyst Ongama Mtimka said he believed what gave Trollip the edge was that he embodied the old guard in the DA, but was also more open to what the party could be.

“All the candidates are white, but it doesn’t absolve them of the thorny issue in the DA which is: does the party want to go back to liberalism or [embrace] social redress?

“The party must make a decision if it wants to attract the majority or if it wants to have liberalism to the point of not seeing colour – Trollip carries both,” Mtimka said.