Four assassinated in one day in Bay hit murders
A former city councillor and his teacher friend were assassinated as they sat chatting in a car on Thursday.
SMME owner and former councillor Vusi Mini and Sadtu representative and Kwamagxaki High teacher Anele Dayimani were, however, not the only ones killed in hit murders on Thursday night...
