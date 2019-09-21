‘Rethink what we teach our sons’- NMU chancellor

Fraser-Moleketi says part of SA’s fight against gender-based violence is making sure message of ‘no’ is understood

Are South African boys being taught that no means no?



Nelson Mandela University chancellor Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi raised the question at a dialogue on gender-based violence and femicide in Motherwell on Thursday...

