Staff shortages, snakes have Bay clinics in a mess

PREMIUM

Everything from a shortage of supplies, staff and security to complaints about regular visits from snakes as a result of poorly maintained clinic premises have become part of the daily struggles of health-care facilities across the Bay, according to the province’s health portfolio committee.



Public health facilities and services “are a mess” in the metro, the chairperson of the Eastern Cape Legislature’s health portfolio committee, Mxolisi Dimaza, said at its feedback meeting at Livingstone Hospital on Friday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.