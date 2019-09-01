Plan needed as new water crisis looms

By now, you would think, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality ought to have sounded the alarm – but it has not. So here it goes – our city is again facing a water crisis. Unless all of us do what we can to save water, taps in large parts of our city will begin to run dry in about a year’s time.



Today we report that water levels in our four supply dams reached 40.95% or 115,311megalitres...

