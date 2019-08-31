Sox Nkanjeni awaits charges after fatal stabbing

Nelson Mandela Bay supply chain officer Sox Nkanjeni will have to wait until the end of September to find out the exact charges against him and where he will ultimately stand trial.

Nkanjeni is accused of stabbing a man to death inside his wife’s Somerset East rental home at about 9pm on June 24.

His defence attorney, Alwyn Griebenow, said on Friday they were now waiting for a decision from the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DDPP) as to what the charges would be and if the matter would be heard in a regional court or the high court, presumably in Makhanda.

Nkanjeni, 53, faces a provisional charge of murder.He was arrested after it was alleged that he had kicked down the door to his wife Lineo’s home in Somerset East – where she is the director of corporate services at the Blue Crane municipality – and stabbed a young construction worker multiple times after a scuffle ensued in the bathroom.

Sinethemba Manzini, 29, of Cookhouse, was declared dead on the scene after he was stabbed in the groin and back.

While it is understood he had been working in Somerset East at the time, no further details have emerged.

Nkanjeni, who is out on bail of R5,000, is due back in the Somerset East Magistrate’s Court on September 27 for the DDPP’s decision.