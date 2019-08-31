A year’s water left in Nelson Mandela Bay

No decisive action from municipality as dam levels drop dangerously

Remember 2017 – when the Bay was in crisis mode because dam levels had reached a combined capacity of 40%, equating to about a year’s worth of water left?



Two years on and the metro is back in that dire situation – only now the message to save water has lost its punch...

