Unhappiness over candidates for by-election

Residents of Kwazakhele’s Ward 20 are unhappy with the ANC’s councillor candidates for the upcoming byelection.

The by-election will be held on September 18 to fill the vacancy left by former ANC councillor Bongo Nombiba, who is serving a fiveyear jail term for fraud.

Residents of the section known as KwaNdokwenza took to the streets, burning tyres near the councillor’s office, on Thursday and Friday before finally being addressed by the party’s Nelson Mandela Bay regional task team.

Team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula said there was a view the councillor candidate should come from the KwaNdokwenza voting district.

“The ANC has engaged in its own internal processes which have produced two potential ward candidates.

“We were subjecting the outcomes of the processes to public scrutiny by holding various voting-district public meetings.

“The community of KwaNdokwenza has expressed the view that the next ward councillor should come from that particular community,” Nqakula said.

The meeting with the KwaNdokwenza community delayed the Bay leg of the ANC Cadre Forum meant to be addressed by provincial executive committee member Thabo Matiwane.

At the time that the meeting was meant to start, the hall was empty and only a few regional leaders had arrived, including Nqakula, Matiwane and former social development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi.

Nqakula said some of the issues raised by community members were service delivery-related, and they had a plan in place to address those issues.

Asked if there was no viable candidate from KwaNdokwenza, Nqakula said there was.

“There was a person whose name was raised, but they did not meet the threshold as prescribed by the ANC, which is 25% of the people in attendance at the meeting.

“A name was raised but when it came to voting only two out of four candidates met the threshold and those are the candidates we’re putting up to public scrutiny,” he said.

Previous StoryNext Story