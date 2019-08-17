Farewell to tiny victim left to die
Emotions run high at funeral of Joneyano, 2
As Pieter Uithaler bent over Joneyano Gallant’s tiny white casket his tears fell on the wood.
“Bye, son,” he said...
As Pieter Uithaler bent over Joneyano Gallant’s tiny white casket his tears fell on the wood.
“Bye, son,” he said...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.