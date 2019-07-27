Hey, that’s my car!
Report on suspected conman embroiled in ugly eviction battle lifts lid on Pandora’s box of similar complaints
Tired of being taken for a ride, a Port Elizabeth school principal is the latest in a string of people accusing suspected conman Malcolm Myles Leonard of freeloading off unsuspecting residents.
Leonard – who is separately accused of defrauding clients online – is alleged to have built a comfortable lifestyle by living in houses or driving a car that does not belong to him and refusing to pay a cent...
