Your Weekend

Water on wheels for 79 Nelson Mandela Bay schools

World Vision SA, Ford bring hope for thousands

PREMIUM
By Deneesha Pillay - 16 June 2019

World Vision SA and Ford’s Water on Wheels project is ready to roll, with 79 schools in KwaNobuhle near Uitenhage in line to get clean drinking water whenever assistance is needed.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Great Fish River is being poisoned by sewage leakage
Eastern Cape legislature Speaker slashes costs

Most Read

X