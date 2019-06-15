White wine from red grapes... it’s a thing

Partner a chef who cheerfully thumbs his nose at convention with a wine that doesn’t match conventional notions of red or white wine, and an interesting dinner is sure to ensue.

Flava chef-owner John Burger, faced with the conundrum of Mellasat’s Sigma White Pinotage (it really is white wine, not the faintest blush of pink about it), said he decided to “turn convention on its head” – serving red before white, and white with red meat – in a food-wine pairing filled with clever flavour combinations at the Richmond Hill restaurant.

Mellasat in Paarl made the world’s first white pinotage in 2007 and it’s one of a handful that fall into the strange category of “white wine from red grapes but not blanc de noir”.

Since it’s the grape skins, stems and seeds that give red wine its colour and tannins – the juice itself is pale green – the white pinotage is made by pressing the whole bunches and having the juice run off immediately, keeping skin contact to the bare minimum.