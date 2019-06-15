Kipling’s Sunday buffet relaunched

“My kingdom for a horse”, the saying goes, but on a dreary Sunday afternoon, all I could think was “my kingdom for a potato”.

The potato-less place I was dining at was the very chic Kipling’s Brasserie restaurant at the Boardwalk and potatoes aside, the spread in front of me was without a doubt magnificent.

But back to kingdoms and horses, or in this case potatoes.

The old saying is meant to show just how important a smaller item can be, depending on the situation in which you find yourself.