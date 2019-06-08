Dash to the Gamtoos Bash

Gamtoos Tourism is hoping to tick all the boxes for visitors next weekend with its Gamtoos Bash filled with live entertainment, food and plenty of activities for the whole family.

Centred on the Gamtoos Valley Primary School in Patensie, the festivities start on Thursday June 13 with a motivational breakfast by Joey Evans at the school.

They continue on Friday June 14 with a dinner dance and potjiekos evening where singer Lianie May will perform.

The main event is on Saturday June 15 when one of the attractions is Patensie farmer Danie Malan, who will give one of his “entertaining and famous” Citrus Orchard Tours.

As the day is aimed at families, children can spend the day at the merry-go-round, enjoy paintball target shooting, get rid of their energy at the jumping castles and boxing ring, and try trapkarre (go-karts).

Extra activities for the children include a netball clinic for under-11, 12 and 13 year age groups, hosted by former Proteas player Yolandi Saalmans-Stone and coach Sameshia Esau, from 9am to 2pm.

The school will be hosting a 5km MTB challenge, a 5km farm run and a dash for the pre-school tiny ones.

Registration takes place at the school from 7am on Saturday. Entry fees are R40 each for the MTB and farm run, and R20 per dash entry.

Herman Kleinhans, Jakoos Scheepers, Germandt Geldenhuys and Jennifer Zamudio will be entertaining guests and there will be big-screen rugby.

The bash will have arts and crafts stalls selling mostly original handmade products.

There will be a wine and beer garden and the menu for hungry visitors includes Mexican food, breakfast rolls, spiral potatoes, hamburgers, snow cones, chip and dip, jaffles, barista coffee, samoosa platters, pancakes and more.

There will also be fresh fruit and vegetable stalls, as well as meat at the market hosted by Hankey EG Church, and home-baked goods to take away.

Entry to the Gamtoos Bash is R50 for adults and R20 per child, with no extra charge for the entertainment.

There is an extra charge for the netball clinic, and registration starts at 8am.

Tickets for the Evans breakfast are R150 or R1,200 per table of eight. Tickets for the dinner dance are R190, which includes the potjiekos.

For more information, contact Nichola via info@baviaans.net or visit www.baviaans.net