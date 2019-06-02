PROPERTY | Spotlight on Westering

Westering is affordable and family-friendly … what’s not to love about it?

Westering is among the most well-established and popular suburbs of Nelson Mandela Bay. Neighbouring suburbs are Taybank, Cotswold Extension, Linton Grange, Kabega Park, as well as Framesby on the opposite side of Cape Road.

Given the presence of primary and high schools in and around the area, Westering has always been a favourite among families with children of schoolgoing age.

Ursula Atterbury and her husband, Justin, have lived in Westering for 26 years.

“We live with my in-laws in Van Wyk Street. They tell me that when they started building their house, there were only a handful of houses surrounded by bush because of a nursery that was situated at the bottom of Van Wyk Street.”

Nelene Reeves and her family have lived in Warbler Street since 1999.

“The complex we live in is neat and well maintained. We actually started out as a young couple renting in the same complex, and bought the unit we’re in now in 2000,” Nelene says. She adds their unit is quiet and peaceful as it’s set quite far back off Warbler Street, which is a fairly busy thoroughfare.

Though Westering is generally peaceful it never feels unconnected to the city, thanks to access via Cape Road which quickly links it to shopping centres and commercial hubs lining this important Bay commuter route.