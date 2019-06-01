Your Weekend

Banyana thirsting for glory

They might be underdogs against Spain, but Port Elizabeth’s Kaylin Swart believes they have a chance in Cup opener

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 01 June 2019

The 24-year-old, who has also played goalkeeper for Menlo College in the United States, is in France with the South African national team ahead of the Women’s World Cup, which kicks off in France on Friday.

