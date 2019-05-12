Your Weekend

Things looking up for EP Rugby

Thumping win and new sponsorship deal hopefully start of more successful era for union

By George Byron - 12 May 2019

The once-bankrupt union then followed up a thumping win over the SWD Eagles by announcing a new sponsorship deal.

