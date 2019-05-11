Village-style feast in PE’s Baakens Valley

Lovers of impeccably presented, abundant spreads were in foodie heaven in late April when Bridge Street Brewery in the Baakens Valley hosted its inaugural Long Table feast.

Well-known Bay personalities such as fashion designer Morne van der Schyff and partner Aidan Jenneker, Lee Duru of AlgoaFM, Olga Hafner of Meridian Wine Merchants and real estate whiz Jaco Rademeyer were there for the mother of all meals, sitting down at a beautifully rustic, 50-seater table groaning under the weight of charcuterie boards, platters piled with whole sides of citrus-cured Norwegian salmon and a dizzying variety of wholesome salads and veggie sides.

Following a starter of roasted red pepper and tomato soup came yet more platters loaded with succulent lemon-and-herb roasted hen, slow-braised brisket and a to-die-for salt-cured pork belly that had guests fighting over the cracking in an event that took two months to plan.

Still the treats kept coming: koeksisters with citrus syrup, milktart in delicate pastry cups, pavlova and more from the kitchen of chef Anne Windeballe and executive chef George Foley.