Village-style feast in PE’s Baakens Valley
Bridge Street Brewery rolls out the Long Table
Lovers of impeccably presented, abundant spreads were in foodie heaven in late April when Bridge Street Brewery in the Baakens Valley hosted its inaugural Long Table feast.
Well-known Bay personalities such as fashion designer Morne van der Schyff and partner Aidan Jenneker, Lee Duru of AlgoaFM, Olga Hafner of Meridian Wine Merchants and real estate whiz Jaco Rademeyer were there for the mother of all meals, sitting down at a beautifully rustic, 50-seater table groaning under the weight of charcuterie boards, platters piled with whole sides of citrus-cured Norwegian salmon and a dizzying variety of wholesome salads and veggie sides.
Following a starter of roasted red pepper and tomato soup came yet more platters loaded with succulent lemon-and-herb roasted hen, slow-braised brisket and a to-die-for salt-cured pork belly that had guests fighting over the cracking in an event that took two months to plan.
Still the treats kept coming: koeksisters with citrus syrup, milktart in delicate pastry cups, pavlova and more from the kitchen of chef Anne Windeballe and executive chef George Foley.
Anle Marais, business development head for In Good Company of which Bridge Street Brewery forms part, said the concept was introduced to encourage conversation and village-style dining.
“The idea came from my visit to a small Spanish village where the tables were set in the centre of the town, involving all the local artisans and farms.”
The event will have a different theme each time and be held three times a year. The next theme, to be announced in June, would be an exciting one, Marais promised.
“April’s theme, Farm to Table, was chosen to highlight the abundance of local produce and artisanal foods. This in turn supports the local economy and helps farmers grow their businesses,” Marais said.
All products were sourced within a 150km radius for a minimal carbon footprint; afterwards guests could help themselves from a table of fresh produce from Stone Ridge Farm. “We’re on a journey to provide sustainable produce that is mindful of the environment,” Marais said.
Events and marketing head Dianne Jopson said: “The highlight for me was watching the guests’ faces as they walked in. I don’t think Port Elizabeth has seen an event like this before.”
- The cost of R350 includes the meal and limited wines, gin and craft beer. More information: dianne@bridgestreet.co.za