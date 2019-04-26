TwoTone to share Boardwalk stage with school jazz bands

Ulagh Goosen and the TwoTone Band will share the stage at the Boardwalk amphitheatre with four school jazz bands on Tuesday from 6.30pm.

The jazz bands from Summerwood Primary, Collegiate Junior School, Clarendon Primary and Pearson High will take part in All That Jazz, presented by Summerwood.

Closing the programme will be a set by the TwoTone Band to be led by Goosen, as well as two massed band items.

The music to be played includes jazz, Latin, pop, South African and other genres, and will appeal to all tastes and ages.

Since the concert is on the eve of a public holiday (Workers’ Day), it will make an ideal family evening out.

“The kids have been working very hard and tickets are flying,” Goosen said. “We are fortunate to be part of a showcase of some of the Bay’s finest young musicians.”

Tickets are R50 and available from all participating schools, as well as from TwoTone (info@twotonemusic.co.za). Inquiries: Ulagh Goosen, ula.twotone@gmail.com.