RECIPE | Easter Rocky Road

By Weekend Post Reporter - 20 April 2019
Try this great sweet treat for the long weekend from celebrity chef and food stylist Sebastian Newman. Easter is a great time to bring loved ones together. Newman, better known as “Bas”, collaborated with Rhodes Quality to bring a bit of sweetness to your special family time. This recipe for Easter rocky road is both simple and delicious.

 

Serves 10

Ingredients

100g butter

150g milk chocolate

200g dark chocolate

2 Tbsp Rhodes Quality Very Cherry jam

2 Tbsp cocoa powder

200g speckled chocolate eggs

100g mini shortbread cookies

50g mini marshmallows

Method

1. Melt the chocolates and butter together.

2. Add the cocoa powder and cherry jam. Allow to cool.

3. Mix in the speckled eggs, shortbread and marshmallows until covered in chocolate.

4. Pour into a lined baking tin and pat down so the surface is reasonably level.

5. Leave to set in the fridge for about two hours until firm.

6. Cut into squares and serve.

