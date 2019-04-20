RECIPE | Easter Rocky Road

Serves 10

Ingredients

100g butter

150g milk chocolate

200g dark chocolate

2 Tbsp Rhodes Quality Very Cherry jam

2 Tbsp cocoa powder

200g speckled chocolate eggs

100g mini shortbread cookies

50g mini marshmallows

Method

1. Melt the chocolates and butter together.

2. Add the cocoa powder and cherry jam. Allow to cool.

3. Mix in the speckled eggs, shortbread and marshmallows until covered in chocolate.

4. Pour into a lined baking tin and pat down so the surface is reasonably level.

5. Leave to set in the fridge for about two hours until firm.

6. Cut into squares and serve.