RECIPE | Easter Rocky Road
Try this great sweet treat for the long weekend from celebrity chef and food stylist Sebastian Newman. Easter is a great time to bring loved ones together. Newman, better known as “Bas”, collaborated with Rhodes Quality to bring a bit of sweetness to your special family time. This recipe for Easter rocky road is both simple and delicious.
Easter Rocky Road
Serves 10
Ingredients
100g butter
150g milk chocolate
200g dark chocolate
2 Tbsp Rhodes Quality Very Cherry jam
2 Tbsp cocoa powder
200g speckled chocolate eggs
100g mini shortbread cookies
50g mini marshmallows
Method
1. Melt the chocolates and butter together.
2. Add the cocoa powder and cherry jam. Allow to cool.
3. Mix in the speckled eggs, shortbread and marshmallows until covered in chocolate.
4. Pour into a lined baking tin and pat down so the surface is reasonably level.
5. Leave to set in the fridge for about two hours until firm.
6. Cut into squares and serve.