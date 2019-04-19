Vocalist Monde Fani to serenade at Barn

Port Alfred singer Monde Fani will perform at Jazz Afro Sundays at the Port Elizabeth Opera House on Sunday April 21.

When not bringing his own twist to renditions of love songs such as Nathi Mankayi’s Amagama, Phil Collins’ One More Night or Lady Zamar’s Collide, Fani writes his own songs.

Described by many as an authentic singer and performer, the former petrol attendant quit his job of more than seven years and took a leap of faith in pursuing what he loves.

Fani gave up a consistent income in his job as petrol attendant, to rely solely on his gigs to make a living.

The singer is often booked to perform at restaurants, events and other platforms where he serenades patrons with his deep voice, and has often shared the stage with acclaimed South African musicians.

The show will start at 5pm at the Barn Theatre.

A cash bar will be available at the Ideas Corner (upper foyer) and the sweet counter on the ground floor opens an hour before the show begins – as well as after the show.

Tickets costs R70 and R50 for pensioners.

Further information from: Cingiwe Skosana, e-mail: cingiwe.skosana@gmail.com, or Nomgcobo Mkize, nomgcobo mkize@gmail.com, or call 041-586-2256.