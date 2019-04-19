In an effort to widen its audience‚ online streaming service Netflix has announced that its first African animated series‚ Mama K’s Team 4‚ is in the works.

African kids are in for a treat‚ thanks to Netflix’s collaboration with Cape Town-based animation studios Triggerfish and London entertainment company CAKE.

Zambian writer Malenga Mulendema‚ who won the 2015 pan-African talent search by Triggerfish‚ created Mama K’s Team 4.

Mulendema said the motivation behind the series was that she never used to see stories which resonated with her while growing up.

She wanted to see characters and surroundings that looked African.

She hopes the series will show that everyone‚ regardless of their background‚ can be a superhero.

“In creating a superhero show set in Lusaka‚ I hope to introduce the world to four strong African girls who save the day in their own crazy way.

Netflix’s vice-president of animation Mellisa Cobb‚ said that Mama K’s Team 4 would give African children an opportunity to see themselves onscreen in characters they would look up to.

CAKE creative director and CEO Tom van Waveren said the series would provide a fresh perspective to a classic cartoon genre.